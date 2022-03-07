Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) were up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 111,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,409,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
