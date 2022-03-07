Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) were up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 111,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,409,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.