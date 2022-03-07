Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.39. Employers posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

EIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

EIG opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.05. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

