Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,719. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 5.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

