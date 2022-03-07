Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 135000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.
Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)
