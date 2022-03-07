Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $71.22. 3,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,960. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $83.73.

