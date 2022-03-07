Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,520 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

