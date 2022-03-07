Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $175.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

