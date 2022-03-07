Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS ELMTY remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Elementis has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

