Electromed Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electromed Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electromed will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electromed.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ELMD opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 million, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.62. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

