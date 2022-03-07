Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

EGO opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.52. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 387,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

