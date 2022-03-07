Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.24)-(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $230-232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.22 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,893. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.44.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

