Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.24)-(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $230-232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.22 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

ESTC traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. 3,467,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.44.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after acquiring an additional 162,773 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

