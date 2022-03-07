E&G Advisors LP Sells 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $595.99 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $597.12 and a 200 day moving average of $556.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.