E&G Advisors LP Purchases 200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $200.29 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

