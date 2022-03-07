E&G Advisors LP Has $5.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $50.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

