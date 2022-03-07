E&G Advisors LP Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $433.95 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.83 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day moving average is $454.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

