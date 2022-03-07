ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

