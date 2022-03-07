eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.66 on Monday. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

