Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 148,138 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

