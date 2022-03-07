Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Up 55.9% in February

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,078. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

