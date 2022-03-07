Dutch Bros Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros’ (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Dutch Bros had issued 21,052,632 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $484,210,536 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of Dutch Bros’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.
Shares of BROS stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
