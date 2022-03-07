DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Lisa A. Muschong Sells 1,600 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

