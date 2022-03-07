DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.57

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,055,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,449,000 after buying an additional 257,463 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

