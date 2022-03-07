DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,079.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $3.21 on Monday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 78,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,335. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $83.33 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

