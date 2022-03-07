DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.88. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1,677 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

