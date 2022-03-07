Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4,175.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 198.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $150.94 on Monday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

