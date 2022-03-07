Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $480.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.88.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $413.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.54. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.