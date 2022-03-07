Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2,071.6% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

