Dogey-Inu Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $2.53 million and $9,983.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.08 or 0.06642221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,107.83 or 0.99886678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 422,915,052,984,672 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

