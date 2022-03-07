DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $110.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 34578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.
In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -174.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.