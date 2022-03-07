DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $110.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 34578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -174.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.