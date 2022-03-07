DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.44.

Shares of DNBBY opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

