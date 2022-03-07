DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $51.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

