DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 97.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 115,470.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $149.61 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.