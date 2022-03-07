DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLNE. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

