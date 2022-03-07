DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,724 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Masco by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 47,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

NYSE MAS opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

