Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 41.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $2,451,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

ASAN stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.52. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.19 per share, with a total value of $19,297,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,230,000 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

