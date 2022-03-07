Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 13.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after buying an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,392,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,267 shares of company stock worth $14,893,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

ZS stock opened at $225.50 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

