Diversified Trust Co Has $1.01 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $210.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

