Diversified Trust Co Buys 5,005 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
COP opened at $100.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $100.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.
In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
