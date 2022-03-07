Diversey (DSEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35. Diversey has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.61.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diversey by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diversey by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diversey by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.
Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversey (DSEY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.