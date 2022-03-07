Diversey (DSEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35. Diversey has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Get Diversey alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diversey by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diversey by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diversey by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.