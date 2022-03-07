DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.35.
DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
DISH stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DISH Network by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
