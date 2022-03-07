DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.35.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DISH Network by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.