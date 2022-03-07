Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,671 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 371,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.