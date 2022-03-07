Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 195,989 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 195,989 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Exterran worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Exterran by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTN. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $6.23 on Monday. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $207.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

