Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 115,425 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRGB. Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of RRGB opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

