Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,102,840 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.