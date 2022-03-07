Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $17,841,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

