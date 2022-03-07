Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.11. 47,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,523. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.03 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

