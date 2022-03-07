Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.79

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 159899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

