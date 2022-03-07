Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.60 ($22.02).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.66) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

DEQ opened at €14.90 ($16.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $920.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €13.88 ($15.60) and a 12 month high of €21.68 ($24.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.99.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

