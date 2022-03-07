Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.57

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 5620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after buying an additional 16,896,929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,036,000 after buying an additional 1,747,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,452,000 after buying an additional 230,264 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,184,000 after purchasing an additional 497,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

